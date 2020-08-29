Convicted felon no match for Weber deputy, K-9 and ‘citizens who stepped in to help’

WEST HAVEN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A convicted felon was transported to the hospital Friday after he refused to comply with a K-9 deputy who stopped his vehicle for a traffic violation.

The incident occurred in the area of 2550 S. 1900 West in West Haven, a news release from Weber County Sheriff’s Lt. Cortney Ryan said.

As the deputy approached the vehicle, he saw the driver, Charles Diarte, 41, reaching under the driver’s seat.

The deputy asked Diarte to get out of the vehicle, and when he did, he started reaching toward his waistband and refused orders to keep his hand away from his waistband, the news release said.

The deputy tried to gain control of Diarte, and a struggle ensued.

“During this time, a handgun fell out of Charles’ waistband. The deputy opened the door for his K-9 partner and the suspect was bitten by the K-9 and continued to struggle,” the release stated.

Diarte continued to struggle as the K-9 engaged several times. Diarte attempted to run away, and a Taser was deployed, but wasn’t effective.

“Two civilians who witnessed the incident were able to stop Charles as he attempted to run away,” the news release said. “The K-9 engaged Charles again, and the deputy was able to take Charles into custody with the assistance of the two civilians. A third civilian also assisted with standing over the gun to protect the suspect or anyone else from getting it.”

An EMT deputy arrived on scene and administered first aid to Diarte, and he was then transported to a local hospital for treatment. No one else was injured during the incident.

Diarte was found to be a convicted felon and is restricted from having a firearm, the release said.

When he is released from the hospital, Diarte will be booked into Weber County Jail for possession of a firearm by a restricted person, possible possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest, and other traffic charges.

“We would like to thank those citizens who stepped in to assist the deputy. We are truly grateful for the overwhelming support we receive from our community,” the release said.