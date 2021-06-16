Cooling centers open throughout Salt Lake County as temperatures soar

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Map Courtesy: Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cooling centers are open throughout Salt Lake County as temperatures soar.

Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services, in partnership with SLCo Library Services and SLCo Recreation Centers will operate the Cool Zone program through Oct. 15.

“Air-conditioned locations where seniors and persons with disabilities can beat the heat not only reduces their individual energy costs, but protects their health as well,” said a post on the Salt Lake County website.

Call 385.468.3200 for more information or for list of Cool Zone locations near you, or click on this map.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here