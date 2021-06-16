Cooling centers open throughout Salt Lake County as temperatures soar

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, June 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cooling centers are open throughout Salt Lake County as temperatures soar.

Salt Lake County Aging & Adult Services, in partnership with SLCo Library Services and SLCo Recreation Centers will operate the Cool Zone program through Oct. 15.

“Air-conditioned locations where seniors and persons with disabilities can beat the heat not only reduces their individual energy costs, but protects their health as well,” said a post on the Salt Lake County website.

Call 385.468.3200 for more information or for list of Cool Zone locations near you, or click on this map.