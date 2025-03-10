Coroner identifies Utah man found shot to death in Idaho

BINGHAM COUNTY, Itaho, March 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Bingham County coroner’s office has released the name of the Utah man found deceased in his car, with emergency lights activated, on Feb. 28.

The victim was Mapleton resident Alexander Jose Duran Pirela, age 27, a statement from the office says.

The cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. The manner of death was homicide, says the statement from the office of Coroner James “Jimmy’ Roberts.

“This incident remains under investigation, and we ask that everyone with ties to our community keep Mr. Pirela’s family in your thoughts and prayers,” the statement says.

A statement issued last week by the Idaho State Police Department says the office “appreciates the public’s assistance and has received numerous tips and quality leads regarding the ongoing homicide investigation near milepost 85 on Interstate 15.

“The investigation remains active, and detectives continue requesting specific information about the immediate incident location and what occurred there on the evening of Feb. 28. Anyone with relevant details is asked to contact Lt. Hopkins at 208-239-9851.”