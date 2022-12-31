Cottonwood Canyons closed for avalanche mitigation; expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Big and Little Cottonwood canyons have been closed to traffic Saturday afternoon.

Reopening is estimated at 3 p.m., according to a UDOT tweet.

Snowbird guests and backcountry users will not be permitted to leave until the roadways are reopened, the statement says.

The Utah Avalanche Center says Saturday that avalanche danger is high in Salt Lake County.

As of 1 p.m., the Center rated the avalanche danger in Provo as extreme.

Other areas classified as being at high risk are Logan, Ogden, the Uintas, and the Skyline area. Moab is classified as being at considerable risk. To see any Utah Avalanche Center updates, click here.

Image: Utah Avalanche Center