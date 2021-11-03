Cottonwood Heights cops hop into action to rescue abandoned bunnies

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers from the Cottonwood Heights Police Department hopped into action after reports three bunny rabbits had been abandoned at the side of the road.

“Witness saw someone in a blue Toyota drop these bunnies on the side of the road and flee,” said a tweet from CHPD.

“They are in our care. I imagine they will be looking for a forever home,” the tweet said.

CHPD admonished whoever made the decision to ditch the rabbits, saying if they needed help with the lop-eared critters, they should have reached out for help.

“The owner could have called us and we would have gladly accepted the bunnies, no questions,” the CHPD said.

Anyone who is interested in adopting the rabbits should call CHPD on 801-944-7100.