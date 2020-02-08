Cottonwood Heights police say scammer posing as officer calls residents, demands money

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Feb. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are alerting the public about a scam in which someone is calling residents and claiming to be an officer with the Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

“CHPD has received several inquiries from citizens who have received calls from a male claiming to be a CHPD Officer,” the department tweeted Friday. “The caller demands payment via a cash app in order to keep the victim from being arrested.

“This is a scam! CHPD would never call and request payment in any form,” the tweet said.

Anyone who has friends or family members in the Cottonwood Heights area can help by sharing this information with them.