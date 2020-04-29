Cottonwood Heights police searching for 3 women in vehicle burglary, fraud case

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, April 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for three women in connection with a vehicle burglary and fraud case.

A news release from Cottonwood Heights Police Department on Tuesday said: “Do you know us? These three females used a stolen credit card to purchase $98 of candy and gift cards from the 7-Eleven on Fort Union and Wasatch. The card was stolen from a vehicle burglary in Sandy.”

In surveillance photos, one of the women is wearing a mauve hoodie with a “Pink” logo and gray sweatpants, while another is wearing a red University of Utah shirt with a black hoodie underneath. The third is wearing a black-and-white plaid shirt, navy pants and sandals.

Anyone who recognizes any of the women is asked to contact Detective J. Incardine, by emailing [email protected] or calling 801-944-7041.