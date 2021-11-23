Cottonwood Heights Police searching for man after thefts from Home Depot

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights Police are searching for a man after numerous thefts from Home Depot.

“Do you know me? The suspect in the photo has committed multiple thefts from the Home Depot in the recent weeks,” said a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Department Monday.

The man is seen wearing a blue and brown beanie, a blue, gray and white plaid shirt, a gray hoodie and blue jeans. Also shown is the vehicle he was traveling in.

If you have any information about this man’s identity you are asked to call CHPD on 801- 944-7100.