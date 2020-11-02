Cottonwood Heights police searching for man allegedly involved in hit-and-run crash

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Nov. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday.

“The pictured male was involved in an accident in the parking lot of the Cottonwood Heights Taco Bell,” said a Facebook post from CHPD. “The male refused to stop and provide his information to the victim or wait for police to arrive and take a report.”

The man was driving a white Toyota Tundra with a temporary tag in the back window, the post said. He was wearing a gray baseball cap with a from Petzl, a company that manufactures climbing and caving gear, a blue jacket, and sunglasses.

If you know who this man is please contact Detective Griffith with CHPD at 801-944-7013 and reference case number CH2020-13611.