Cottonwood Heights police searching for man in connection with fraud case

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, March 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwoods Heights police are searching for a man in connection with a fraud case.

The Cottonwood Heights Police Department said in a Facebook post that on Feb. 23, the victim’s vehicle, which in the parking lot of Sierra Trading Post at 6983 S. 1300 East, was broken into and his wallet and phone were stolen.

The thief went into the Sierra Trading Post and used the victim’s stolen credit cards to make a couple of purchases.

In the surveillance photograph, the suspect is wearing a black baseball hat and a gray hoodie.

Anyone who recognizes the man or who has any information about the incident is asked to call Detective J. Griffith with CHPD on 801-944-7100. The reference number in this case is CH2020-2155.