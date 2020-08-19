Cottonwood Heights police searching for man in connection with strong-arm robbery case

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Aug. 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for a man in connection with a strong-arm robbery.

“This suspect was attempting to steal tools from the Home Depot in Cottonwood Heights when he was confronted by the loss prevention officer,” said a statement from the police department. “The suspect assaulted the LPO and exited the store with the stolen items and fled in the pictured vehicle.”

The vehicle appears to be an older model black Pontiac 2-door coupe. The vehicle is said to have a large hole in the rear passenger fender just behind the passenger door, and an unknown temporary tag.

Anyone that recognizes the man or the vehicle, or has any information about the incident is asked to call Detective J. Incardine on 801-944-7041 or [email protected]