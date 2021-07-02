Cottonwood Heights police searching for man, woman in connection with fraud case

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, July 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with a fraud case.

“On June 25, these suspects broke into the victim’s vehicle, took his wallet, then went into Home Depot, 7-Eleven, and Walmart and attempted/used the victim’s credit card,” said a news release from Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the two individuals is asked to contact Officer Steven Winters at 801-944-7100 or swinters@ch.utah.gov.