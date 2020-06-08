Cottonwood Heights police searching for man, woman in connection with fraud case

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for a man and woman in connection with a fraud case.

A Facebook post from Cottonwood Heights Police Department Monday morning said: “On May 23, the pictured male and female used a credit card that was stolen from a vehicle burglary. They were seen leaving in the pictured vehicle.”

Anyone with any information about the identity of the man or woman is asked to call Detective J. Griffith with CHPD on 801-944-7013 or [email protected] The reference number in this case is CH2020-5671.