Cottonwood Heights police searching for persons of interest after attempted thefts

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, June 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for two persons of interest after attempted thefts two days in a row.

The incidents took place at the Home Depot at 1310 E. Park Centre Drive, said a Facebook post from Cottonwood Heights Police Department.

“The first day the suspects were conducting bar code swaps and on the second day they were attempting fraudulent returns,” the post said.

Anyone who recognizes the man and the woman or has information on them is asked to contact CHPD Detective J. Incardine on 801-944-7041 or email [email protected] The reference number in this case is CH2020-5865.