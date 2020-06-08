Cottonwood Heights police searching for persons of interest after strong-arm robbery

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, June 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for two persons of interest after a strong-arm robbery.

A Facebook post from Cottonwood Heights Police Department said: “Do you know us? These two suspects stole items from the 7-Eleven on 2300 E. Fort Union. When they were confronted by the store clerk, as they were exiting with the unpaid merchandise, they assaulted the employee and fled on foot.”

Anyone who knows the identity of the pair or their whereabouts is asked to call CHPD Detective J. Incardine at 801-944-7041 or email [email protected] The reference number in this case is CH2020-5898.