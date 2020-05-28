Cottonwood Heights police searching for persons of interest in burglary, theft case

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for two persons of interest in a burglary and theft case.

A Facebook post from Cottonwood Heights Police Department said that the men in question entered the victim’s garage and stole the vehicle seen below.

“The males then went to Ace Hardware in Draper and stole some tools,” the post said.

“If you have any information regarding the identity of these males, please contact Detective K. Burroughs with Cottonwood Heights police.”

Burroughs can be reached by calling 801-944-7023. The reference number in this case is CH2020-5839.