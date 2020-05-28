Cottonwood Heights police searching for persons of interest in burglary, theft case

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Cottonwood Heights police are searching for two persons of interest in a burglary and theft case. Photo Courtesy: CHPD

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for two persons of interest in a burglary and theft case.

A Facebook post from Cottonwood Heights Police Department said that the men in question entered the victim’s garage and stole the vehicle seen below.

“The males then went to Ace Hardware in Draper and stole some tools,” the post said.
“If you have any information regarding the identity of these males, please contact Detective K. Burroughs with Cottonwood Heights police.”

Other Stories of Interest:  Unified police seek help identifying suspects in burglary

Burroughs can be reached by calling 801-944-7023. The reference number in this case is CH2020-5839.

The car allegedly stolen by the two men is seen here. Photo Courtesy: CHPD

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here