Cottonwood Heights police searching for women in connection with vehicle burglary, fraud case

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, May 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for two women in connection with a vehicle burglary and fraud case.

A Facebook post from CHPD Monday said: “These two females allegedly used a stolen credit card, taken from a vehicle burglary in Cottonwood Heights, to purchase multiple Visa gift cards and miscellaneous items in West Valley City.”

In surveillance photos, one of the women has dark hair and is wearing glasses, a light hoodie, a black shirt and shorts, and flip-flops, while the other woman is wearing a rust and dark blue or black plaid jacket and carrying a bag.

Anyone who has information on the women is asked to call Detective J. Incardine on 801-944-7041. The reference number in this case is CH2020-4218.