Cottonwood Heights police seek info after alleged retail theft

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Feb. 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Cottonwood Heights are asking for the public’s help identifying two people captured on surveillance video in connection with a retail theft.

“These subjects selected a significant amount of printer cartridges ($900) and placed them in backpacks they selected from Target, and ran out the door to a red colored pickup,” the CHPD statement says.

“If you recognize them or know who they are, please let me know,” said the post, issued by Officer T. Wolfgramm.

To contact Wolfgramm, call 801-310-0556 or email [email protected].