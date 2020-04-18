Cottonwood Heights police seek public’s help finding missing, endangered adult

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, April 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Cottonwood Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing, endangered adult.

The missing man, 63-year-old Williams Kelly Orr, was last seen leaving his Cottonwood Heights residence at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday.

Orr was wearing blue denim jeans, a blue and brown plaid cotton shirt, and a black Associated Foods sweatshirt, the CHPD statement says.

Orr was seen leaving in his brown 2004 Honda CRV, license plate No. V843WS.

The CRV pictured above is the same model, but is not his vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding Orr’s location is asked to contact Detective J. Griffin, CHPD, at 801-947-7013 or 385-252-9080.