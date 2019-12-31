Cottonwood Heights searching for person of interest after ‘rash’ of vehicle burglaries

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Dec. 31, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police are searching for a person of interest after what officials called a “rash” of vehicle burglaries.

“Here are photos (not the best) of a person of interest that used credit cards stolen from vehicles at Market Street Grill,” said a Facebook post from Cottonwood Heights Police Department. “We do believe he is the suspect in multiple vehicle burglaries in the area.”

In surveillance photos, the man is shown wearing a black baseball cap and hoodie, white pants and black sneakers.

If you have any information about this man, please contact Detective Incardine at 801-944-7041 and reference case CH19-2157.