Cottonwood Heights woman delivers own baby on sidewalk after going out for pizza

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Feb. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Just one day after a West Valley City police officer delivered a baby in a car, officials said a Cottonwood Heights woman gave birth on a sidewalk after going out for pizza.

A tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Department Wednesday said a 29-year-old woman left her residence to get a pizza. She was returning home and stopped to go to the bathroom.

“Residents heard the female calling for help and discovered she had given birth to a baby on the sidewalk outside their apartment,” the tweet said.

The woman and her baby were transported to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray.

No other details were immediately provided by police.

On Tuesday, West Valley City Police officer Jeremy Dean helped to deliver a baby girl in a car.

“It’s not every day you deliver a baby at work, but today was that day for Officer Dean,” said a social media post shared by the WVCPD Tuesday. “Officer Dean was driving along 3100 South when the car in front of him stopped suddenly. The driver jumped out and waved the officer down.

“The man’s pregnant wife was in labor and the baby wasn’t going to wait to be born in a hospital. Officer Dean grabbed some gloves and there, right in the middle of 3100 South, caught this brand new baby girl as she made her entrance into the world!”

Dean said that even though he has kids of his own, this was a first. He usually leaves the catching of babies up to the doctors.