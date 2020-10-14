Cottonwood High School to transition to online learning for 2 weeks

MURRAY, Utah, Oct. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood High School in Murray will be transitioning to online learning for two weeks due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

A letter sent to parents, guardians and staff Tuesday says: “Salt Lake County Health Department has determined that Cottonwood High School has had 15 or more cases of COVID within a two-week period. Under the recommendations outlined in the State of Utah’s COVID-19 School Manual, no students should attend school in-person until Wednesday, Oct. 28. Online or virtual instruction may continue.”

The letter says that if children develop any of the symptoms below, parents or guardians should contact their healthcare provider or find a COVID-19 testing site by clicking here.

One or more of these symptoms:

Cough

Shortness of breath

Difficulty breathing

Fever of 100.4 F or higher

Chills

Loss of taste or smell

Two or more of these symptoms:

Headache

Muscle pain

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

“If symptomatic, please do not leave home for any reason except to seek medical care,” the letter says. “Remain isolated while waiting for your test results.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.