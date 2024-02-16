Cougar meander alarms Logan, Utah State University

LOGAN, Utah, Feb. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A rare daylight foray of a cougar through residential areas startled Logan residents, bringing a Utah State University campus alert and an elementary school lockdown.

The sightings of the carnivore were reported to police beginning at 6:40 a.m. in the Logan City Cemetery at 10th North and 10th East. The vicinity is also the home of dormitories housing hundreds of USU students.

“The mountain lion was sighted by a Logan City police officer and USU police were notified, and an alert was issued to the USU community through their Aggie alert system,” the Logan City Police Department said online.

“As a precaution, Hillcrest Elementary (1475 East 900 North) was also notified.” Eventually, police said, the cougar moved away from campus and ended up in a backyard of a house just north of 1640 E 1400 N.

The cougar is the mascot of major USU in-state rival Brigham Young University.

No quips or puns were immediately reported, or musings of any possible involvement of the Provo college.

State wildlife officials were summoned who tranquilized the animal to end Tuesday’s adventure, removing it for relocation elsewhere away from humans, especially Aggies.

“Logan police would like to thank the quick response from the Division of Natural Resources and USU police for their help during this incident,” Logan PD said.