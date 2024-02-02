Cougar, the mountain lion kind, visits West Valley City neighborhood

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — If April showers bring May flowers, do January thaws bring February claws?

That was the question Thursday night when it appeared recent warming may have encouraged a cougar to visit West Valley City, where something treed it.

Police and fire responded to the unique event, posting the adventure Thursday night online, with video. “A wild night here in West Valley City — literally,” said the fire department.

“A man stepped outside to make a phone call near 4000 S 5200 W and noticed something startling high in a tree, a cougar right in the heart of a WVC neighborhood.”

WVC police officers assisted as the Division of Wildlife Resources tranquilized the big cat, but the cougar didn’t come down as expected.

Instead the sleepy visitor got hung up in the branches of the tree.

“Who do you call when you need a cat out of a tree?” the fire department asks. “Us, of course!”

WVC fire crews hauled the extra large cat safely back down to the ground so that DWR could return the visitor back where it belongs — safely out of West Valley City!

The police department also shared the video on its Facebook page. “Well we weren’t expecting this tonight.”