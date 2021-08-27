Counselors sustained for presidency of Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, will serve with newly announced president Michael Leavitt

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Thursday two counselors have been called to service with recently announced president of The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Michael O. Leavitt.

At a devotional held in the Tabernacle on Thursday evening, L. Whitney Clayton was sustained as first counselor and Gary B. Porter as second counselor in the new choir presidency.

Elder Clayton is an emeritus General Authority of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and Brother Porter is a senior vice president at Deseret Management Corporation, a statement from the LDS Church says.

Together with Leavitt, the new leaders will manage the administrative components of The Tabernacle Choir organization, including the supervision of more than 700 volunteers.

Leavitt, a former Utah governor and White House cabinet member, was named president of the choir on Aug. 6. He will serve with his wife Jacalyn and lead the presidency, similar to the organizational structure used in Church missions worldwide.

Leavitt replaces Ron Jarrett who has served as president of the choir since 2012.

In interviews following the announcement of his calling, Leavitt said, “The objective needs to be to give a global church a global choir, and to provide a means by which the world can begin to feel the value of sacred music in a way that will give them peace and joy.”