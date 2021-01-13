Counterfeit oxycodone oxypills containing fentanyl discovered during Moab traffic stop

MOAB, Utah, Jan. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl were discovered during a traffic stop by Moab police Tuesday evening.

“Last night our officers initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle and their subsequent investigation resulted in the arrest of two subjects on multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute,” said a Facebook post from Moab CIty Police Department. “In their possession were a number of pills marked with an ‘M’ on one side and ’30’ on the other.”

Though they appear to be legitimate oxycodone pills, they are counterfeit and contain fentanyl, the news release said.

“These pills are not manufactured using the same high tolerances as medical grade pills and have resulted in overdoses throughout the United States, including a recent one in Colorado,” the news release said.

For more information about the counterfeit oxycodone pills visit the Drug Enforcement Agency website here.