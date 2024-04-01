Country artist Sam Hunt announces summer tour with Utah stop

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, April 1, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Country music singer Sam Hunt has announced a summer tour stop in Utah.

Hunt will stop on Aug. 3 at Utah First Credit Union Union Amphitheatre. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 5. For ticket information, click on Hunt’s website.

Hunt built his own stellar career after crafting singles for country artists including Keith Urban, Reba McEntire, and Kenny Chesney. Now, he brings his own tour to Utah this summer.

Hunt has five Grammy nominations, and is a multi-Platinum-selling artist. His sophomore album, “Southside,” debuted to critical acclaim and was one of the top country albums of 2020 landing at No. 1 on the “Billboard” Country Albums chart. Named one of the Best Albums of the Year by “The New York Times” the Platinum-selling project features 12 songs all written by Hunt including his No. 1 hits “Kinfolks,” “Breaking Up Was Easy in the 90’s,” one of NPR’s Best Songs of 2020 “Hard To Forget,” and his three-week No. 1, Diamond-selling, Grammy-nominated smash, “Body Like A Back Road.”

“Hunt also wrote his most recent, eighth chart-topping hit “23,” his latest radio staple “Outskirts,” and recent releases, “Start Nowhere,” “Water Under the Bridge,” “Walmart,” and “Women In My Life.”

“Southside” follows Hunt’s GRAMMY-nominated, Triple-Platinum-selling debut album, “Montevallo.” Since its 2014 release, Hunt has accumulated over 14.4 billion global streams and has earned 50 million RIAA certified units.

On the 20-stop tour, Hunt will be accompanied by artists Russell Dickerson, George Birge (U.S.) and Dalton Dover (Canada).