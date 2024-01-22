Country duo Brooks & Dunn announces Utah stop on concert tour

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Jan. 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Top-selling country duo Brooks & Dunn on Monday announced its REBOOT 2024 tour will include a May 30 stop at USANA Amphitheatre.

Tickets for the tour, produced by Live Nation, go on sale Friday of this week.

The duo, Leon Eric “Kix” Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, has been going strong since forming in 1990, despite a short split and solo careers.

Brooks & Dunn has 20 No. 1 hits going back to 1991, two Grammy Awards, dozens of ACM and CMA honors, “and a discography counting more album sales than any duo in history – regardless of genre,” says a news release issued by Live Nation.

In 2019 the duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in the “Modern Era Artist” category, and it holds the record for the longest running country music residency in Las Vegas.

Brooks & Dunn’s top classic hits include “Neon Moon,” “Brand New Man,” “You’re Gonna Miss Me When I’m Gone,” and “My Maria.

More recent releases include a “Brand New Man” remake with Luke Combs, and “He’s Got You.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through brooks-dunn.com. Some VIP packages will be available. Country rocker David Lee Murphy and country hitmaker ERNEST will accompany Brooks & Dunn on most stops of the REBOOT 2024 Tour.

Below is a list of all announced tour dates. The symbols have the following meanings: * Lineup Varies, ^ Non-Live Nation Date, + On-sale Date to be determined.

5/3 West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

5/4 Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/10 Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

5/11 Thackerville, OK — Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort*^

5/16 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

5/17 Houston, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

5/30 Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

5/31 Denver, CO – Ball Arena

6/1 Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

6/6 Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center at Fresno State

6/7 Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/8 Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre*

6/13 Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post+

6/14 Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

6/15 Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium

6/20 Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

6/21 Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

6/22 London, ON – Budweiser Gardens

6/27 Saratoga Springs, NY – Broadview Stage at SPAC

6/28 Allentown, PA – PPL Center

6/29 Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion

8/10 Welch, MN — Treasure Island Amphitheater*^