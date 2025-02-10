Country music’s Hardy coming to Utah for May concert

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Country singer/songwriter Hardy has announced his Jim Bob World Tour will make a Utah stop this spring.

Hardy plays the Utah First Credit Union Amphitheater on May 29. Fan presales will begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and general sales begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14. Visit hardyofficial.com for more information.

Mississippi native Michael Wilson Hardy, who performs as Hardy, has been called “a promising purveyor of keeping the spirit of classic heavy Southern rock alive” (American Songwriter), “capable of writing the big hits for radio, obstinate enough to do something completely unexpected, and savvy enough to find the throughline for it all” (Rolling Stone).

A five-time ACM award winner and two-time CMA award winner, Hardy was named the 2022 BMI Country Songwriter of the Year and is a three-time AIMP Songwriter of the Year.

His hits include “One Beer” and “Jack.”

The Los Angeles Times has called Hardy “Nashville’s nü-metal king.” The New Yorker praised his sound as “An infusion of energy.”

See Hardy’s full tour on the poster below: