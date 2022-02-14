Country singer Jason Aldean announces tour with July stop in West Valley City

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Jason Aldean. Photo: Jason Aldean/Facebook

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Country singer Jason Aldean has announced a 34-city tour with a July 23 stop at the USANA Amphitheatre in West Valley City.

Aldean, whose hits include “Why,” “The Truth,” “Dirt Road Anthem” and
Tonight Looks Good on You,” is also known for collaborations, including “The Only Way I Know” with Luke Bryan and Eric Church, “Don’t You Want to Stay” with Kelly Clarkson, “Drowns the Whiskey” with Miranda Lambert, and “If I Didn’t Love You” with Carrie Underwood.

Appearing with Aldean will be Gabby Barrett, whose current single is “Pick Me Up”;  John Morgan (“Coldest Beer in Town”); and Dee Jay Silver.

“I’m ready to get back out and feel the nights come alive,” Aldean said in a prepared statement. “We are already thinking about the the setlist. There will be some songs off the new record like ‘Rock And Roll Cowboy,’ which felt like a great tour name because it’s all about knowing you belong on the road.”

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday through www.jasonaldean.com. The announcement says members of the “Aldean Army” fan club can first purchase tickets early, starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

See the full tour below:

ROCK N’ ROLL COWBOY TOUR DATES
7/15/2022  Scranton, PA – The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
7/16/2022  Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
7/17/2022  Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
7/23/2022  West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre
7/29/2022  Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
7/30/2022  Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
7/31/2022  York, PA – York Fair
8/05/2022  Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center
8/06/2022  Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
8/12/2022  Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/13/2022  Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center
8/14/2022  Detroit, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
8/18/2022  Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center
8/19/2022  Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion
8/25/2022  Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center
8/26/2022  Pittsburgh, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake
8/27/2022  Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater
9/08/2022  Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
9/09/2022  Gilford, NH – Bank of NH Pavilion
9/10/2022  Bangor, ME – Maine Savings Amphitheater
9/15/2022  Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
9/16/2022  Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center
9/17/2022  Boston, MA – Xfinity Center
9/22/2022  Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena
9/23/2022  Lafayette, LA – Cajundome
9/24/2022  New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
9/29/2022  Evansville, IN – The Ford Center
10/01/2022  Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena
10/07/2022  Ft. Wayne, IN – Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
10/08/2022  Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena
10/14/2022  Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
10/15/2022  Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at The BJCC
10/27/2022  Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena
10/28/2022  Columbia, MO – Mizzou Arena
10/29/2022  Wichita, KS – INTRUST Bank Arena

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here