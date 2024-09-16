Country singer Thomas Rhett announces 2025 Utah concert

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Sept. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Country singer/songwriter Thomas Rhett, son of singer Rhett Akins, has announced a 30-city Better in Boots tour with a stop at the First America Credit Union Amphitheatre in September of 2025.

Thomas Rhett Akins Jr., who performs as Thomas Rhett, will come to the West Valley City venue on Sept. 20, 2025 near the end of his tour, which begins in June of next year in Arkansas. At the Utah concert, The Castellows will perform as special guests.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday at noon local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Tickets for the majority of the tour go on sale this Fri., Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. local time through ThomasRhett.com, with the remaining shows going on sale in the coming weeks.

Rhett, 34, has had 20 singles reach the top spot on the Billboard Country chart. They are “It Goes Like This,” “Get Me Some of That,” “Make Me Wanna,” “Crash and Burn,” “Die a Happy Man,” “T-Shirt,” “Star of the Show,” “Craving You,” “Unforgettable,” “Marry Me,” “Life Changes,” “Sixteen,” “Remember You Young,” “Look What God Gave Her,” “Beer Can’t Fix,” “What’s Your Country Song,” “Country Again,” “Half of Me,” “Angels (Don’t Always Have Wings),” and “Mamaw’s House.”

