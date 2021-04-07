Country star Eric Church announces April 2022 tour date in Salt Lake City

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Country star Eric Church has announced a tour date in Salt Lake City in April 2022.

“The Gather Again” tour stop will be at the Vivint Arena on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, May 7, at 10 a.m.

The tour will begin with a stop at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on June 11, 2021, and end at Madison Square Gardens in New York on May 21, 2022.

In a YouTube video on Church’s website, he says: “I cannot wait to get back on the road and play live music with good friends.”

Each venue will have separate COVID guidelines, the website says. For the Vivint Arena guidelines click here.