Country stars Lee Greenwood, Collin Raye to headline Provo’s Stadium of Fire

PROVO, Utah, May 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Country stars Lee Greenwood and Collin Raye will headline this year’s Stadium of Fire in Provo after the show was cancelled last year.

“Join us Saturday, July 3, at LaVell Edwards Stadium as we welcome Grammy-winning Country music icon Lee Greenwood,” said a Facebook post from Stadium of Fire. “World renowned action sports team Nitro Circus will wow the crowd with their signature gravity-defying motorcycle stunts. Legendary Country singer Collin Raye will perform some of his best-loved hits.”

The evening will conclude with the USA’s largest stadium fireworks show, featuring the Millennial Choirs and Orchestras, which has locations in five states including Utah.

“The extravaganza starts with the exciting arrival of skydivers, and includes a thrilling flyover by F-35 jets from Utah’s Hill Air Force Base,” the post said. “Tickets are available at byutickets.com beginning Wednesday, May 19, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Freedom Festival email subscribers. They become available to the general public on the same day, starting at 1 p.m. Email subscribers will receive a promo code to purchase early tickets on May 19, so be sure to subscribe and check your inbox next week.”