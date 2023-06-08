Couple found dead in Hyrum home

HYRUM, Utah, June 8, 2023 – The Cache County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a couple found Wednesday inside their Hyrum home.

“On June 7, 2028 Cache County Sheriff’s deputies, as well as the Hyrum first responders, responded to a home in Hyrum, Utah on the report of a two gunshot victims,” according to a CCSO statement.

“Both parties were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the statement said.

“A 37-year-old female was found deceased in a bedroom with a gunshot wound, and a 38-year-old male was found deceased in another part of the house,” the statement said.

“The victims were married at the time of the incident and the shooting was discovered by the couple’s 16-year-old daughter. Cache County Victims’ advocates were called to help the 16-year old and assist with family notification.”

The sheriff’s office statement said the investigation was ongoing and more information would be released later.

“There is no indication this incident poses a risk to the public,” the CCSO said.