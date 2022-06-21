Couple injured by falling rocks while driving on Highway 6

HELPER, Utah, June 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The boulders are active around Highway 6 and officials are urging caution driving the highway after a vehicle was struck Sunday night.

“Helper Fire was dispatched to a report of a rock slide that had struck a vehicle,” according to a Monday post on the Helper Fire Department’s Facebook page on the incident dispatched at 8:30 p.m.Sunday.

“Upon arrival crews discovered that a couple in an SUV had been injured by two large rocks that had crashed through the windshield. The couple was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Castleview Hospital for further care.”

The heavy rainfall Sunday morning has caused the rocks on the hillside to come loose and roll into the roadway, officials advised. “Use caution when traveling Highway 6, wear your seat belt, and slow down.”