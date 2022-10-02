Court documents: Armed Orem suspect told officers ‘let’s have a gunfight in the street’

OREM, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man is facing eight felony charges after a reported domestic violence incident which resulted in a prolonged standoff and exchanges of gunfire with police and SWAT officers.

Orem police first responded to a local residence after being dispatched at 4:06 a.m. Thursday, according to court documents.

Zachrey Gage Newman and the female victim had gotten into an argument, leading to her physical assault, according to a probable cause statement filed by an officer of the Orem Police Department.

The probable cause statement says that Newman, 31, and the woman argued, and she retreated with the two children into a bedroom, locking the door. The statement says Newman then damaged the bedroom door and entered the room.

The affidavit says he told the woman, “You’re done,” then turned to the children and said “You’re done, you’re all done.” The woman was reportedly struck multiple times while trying to shield the children.

The woman told police that after Newman left the bedroom and returned to the main living area, she and the children escaped through a window and ran to a neighbor’s house.

“Officers arrived at the residence and eventually made contact with Zack,” the probable cause statement says. “While Zack was at the front door, multiple officers gave Zack commands to ‘drop the gun.’ Zack began to exit the residence with the firearm in his hand. Zack did not drop the gun. Shots were fired at Zack. Zack retreated back into the residence.”

A gunshot was heard from inside the residence, the statement says.

“A short time later, Zack returned to the front door. Zack said if he came outside, there would be a gunfight in the street and either he, Zack, or an officer would die. A second time Zack opened the door and again did not drop the gun. One officer on scene stated he felt something hit his sleeve and he thought he had been shot in the sleeve of his shirt.”

Newman’s probable cause statement says that “After a second volley of gunfire, Zack returned into the residence.” Officers attempted to talk with him through an open window, the statement says.

“Zack told officers there was no coming back from this, and if he opened the door again he would shoot officers. Multiple times, Zack said to officers, ‘let’s have a gunfight in the street.’

“Eventually, SWAT responded to the scene and three members of the the SWAT team approached the residence. As they approached, Zack fired one or more rounds through a window in the door towards officers. Zack was apprehended.”

According to an earlier statement released by Orem PD, the suspect “was transported to the hospital to receive medical treatment for injuries he received.

That information was not reflected in the probable cause statement.

Newman was charged on suspicion of:

Three counts of murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of domestic violence in presence of child with injury/weapon/death, a third-degree felony

Two counts of felon discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Two counts of child abuse with injury/reckless, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Intoxication, a class C misdemeanor

Newman was booked into the Utah County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.