Court documents ID 3 arrested in assault on 3 victims in Salt Lake City parking garage

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Three suspects have now been charged in a Saturday morning assault on three victims in a parking garage at 39 E. Exchange Place that send three victims to the hospital.

Salt Lake City Police officers who were nearby on a case responded to sounds of a fight and shots fired at 2:06 a.m., and headed to the location of the Exchange Place parking garage.

“Once officers determined there was no immediate threat, they began performing immediate first aid to the three victims until paramedics arrived,” an SLCPD statement issued Saturday says. All three victims are in stable condition at area hospitals.

The police statement described the victims as a 34-year-old man who was shot; a 25-year-old man who was stabbed; and a 34-year-old man was beaten to unconsciousness.

Arrested in the case are:

Daru Tavita Taumua, 29, who faces charges of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and felony discharge of a firearm, a third-degree felony

Satago Joe Lilio, 30, is charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Uelese Alofoisio Tone, 23, is charged with aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Taumua and Lilio are being held without bail. Tone’s bail was set at $2,500, and jail records show he is no longer in custody.

All three suspect’s probable cause statements say officers entered the parking garage and “encountered a subject who had been stabbed, in a blue Toyota truck, leaving the parking garage at this address.”

Taumua’s statement ties him to the shooting.

“Officers then contacted an individual with a gun shot wound to his arm, and another subject who had been beaten and knocked unconscious. Officers conducted interviews with several witnesses who provided video evidence of this incident. In reviewing this video evidence AP (accused person) Daru Taumua can been seen with a group of people running around a vehicle in the parking garage.”

Taumua is identified on a video firing three rounds from a handgun in the direction of two other subject(s),” who are seen running from the shooter, the statement says.

Lilio’s probable cause statement video evidence “shows Lilio and other suspects hitting the victim. The victim was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital with face and head injuries.”

Tone’s probable cause statement also says he was recorded beating the victim.

“Uelese Tone is identified assaulting victim at the victim’s vehicle. The video evidence shows Tone and other suspects hitting the victim. The victim was knocked unconscious and was taken to the hospital with face and head injuries.”

The probable cause statements do not indicate who is accused of the stabbing.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as more details are released by police.