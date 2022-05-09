Court documents provide new info in Salt Lake City machete attack, SWAT standoff

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal new details in an alleged machete attack inside an apartment building overnight in Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City police were first called at 10:52 p.m. with reports of a fight in progress at 741 S. 300 East. When patrol officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old man who said he had been assaulted by a man wielding two machetes inside the apartment complex.

The suspect was identified as Dallan Richardo Bandy, 38.

“The victim has substantial lacerations across his chest, abdomen, and on his shoulders,” police said in Bandy’s probable cause statement. “The victim told officers he heard arguing on the third floor and went to investigate as he was concerned the argument he heard was a domestic. As he approached apartment … where the argument occurred, he was attacked by the AP (arrested person).”

The victim told SLCPD officers the suspect had “a machete in each hand and started swinging them…

“Two of the swings made contact with the victim, causing the lacerations. The AP swung a third time at the victim’s neck,” the statement said. “The victim was able to avoid that swing by moving and using his long board. The victim stated he felt the AP was trying to kill him.”

The victim was able to get away, and the man with the machetes returned to his apartment, the statement said.

Arriving officers said they knocked on the suspect’s door, but no one answered. When they gave him verbal commands to come through the door, he allegedly told police to get a warrant.

Officers said they had a brief interaction with Bandy, who allegedly began “banging on his door hard enough to move the wall.

“Due to the violent nature of the assault on the victim by the AP, a search warrant was obtained to enter the apartment and take the AP into custody and to collect the two machetes,” the probable cause statement said.

SLCPD police negotiators continued to try and contact Bandy but he did not answer.

“SWAT members called out multiple times and ended up having to breach the door to the apartment to get the AP to respond,” Bandy’s probable cause statement says.

“The AP still refused to follow commands and exit the apartment peacefully. SWAT members ended up having to Tase the AP twice due to his agitated behavior and failure to follow commands. He was then taken into custody without further incident.”

Officers said they found two machetes in the apartment. One was in Bandy’s bed and the other was by his front door. The probable cause statement notes that Bandy has a criminal history and was convicted of a violent felony, and was banned from possessing dangerous weapons.

Bandy faces initial charges of:

Aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury, a second-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a second-degree felony

Transaction of a dangerous weapon by class l restricted person, a third-degree felony

Interference with arresting officer, a class B misdemeanor

Bandy was booked into the Salt Lake County jail Sunday morning, and is being held without bail.