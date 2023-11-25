Court documents reveal more details about fatal shooting in Bountiful

BOUNTIFUL, Utah, Nov. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Arrest documents filed against the alleged shooter after an incident Friday that left a 20-year-old man dead reveal more details in the case.

Dylan Francis Goodin, 21, was in a basement bedroom of a residence in the 600 block of Millcreek Way in Bountiful. Goodwin, since taken into custody, was in the room with 20-year-old Jacob Hess, of North Salt Lake, and a third male.

“A gun was being handled by Dylan Goodin,” Goodin’s affidavit says. “An investigation showed that when the firearm went off it was pointed at a male, who was hit by the bullet, and later died from his injuries.”

The man who died was Hess, a high school friend of Goodin, according to Bountiful City Police.

“During a recorded interview, a witness stated that he saw Dylan holding the firearm that was pointed in the direction of the male (Hess) who later died, that Dylan’s finger was on the trigger, and that he also saw Dylan pull the trigger of the Taurus gun.”

The affidavit said Goodin admitted to owning the Taurus firearm, “and manipulating the gun at the time it discharged. Dylan confirmed that he was very familiar with his Taurus gun, that he understood firearm safety.”

The bullet first struck Goodin the the left hand, the statement says, “then proceeded to strike the victim in the upper right clavicle, travelled through his upper chest cavity, and ultimately exited out through his left back latissimus muscle.”

A warranted search of the scene turned up suspected marijuana, THC cartridges, cocaine, drug paraphernalia, alcohol, the gun, two magazines and 48 9 mm rounds.

Goodin was booked into the Davis County jail for investigation of:

Manslaughter, a second-degree felony

Purchase, transfer possession or use of firearm by restricted person, a third-degree felony

Felony discharge of a firearm, shoot in direction of person, a third-degree felony

Possession of controlled substances schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use, possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Goodin is being held without bail.