Court documents reveal more details about stabbing, arson arrest in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal additional information about an alleged assault and aggravated arson arrest made by Salt Lake City police early Saturday.

Arrested in the case is Farad Navid, 22. Police booked him at 1:23 a.m., his affidavit says.

Navid “forced his way into his roommate’s bedroom,” says a document filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Navid “then produced a knife and stabbed victim 1 several times including in the chest.

“Victim 1 was able to pull the knife away from the (Navid) and pushed him away. Victim 1 ran downstairs to his two other roommates and told them he had been stabbed. Victim two opened his bedroom door as victim 1 ran downstairs. Victim 1 told victim 2 that he had been stabbed by (Navid). Victim 2 then shut his door.”

Arrest documents say that Navid “then poured a flammable substance down the stairs, which spilled into victim 2’s bedroom. (Navid) lit the substance, lighting victim 2’s bedroom on fire.”

The stabbing victim then ran into victim 3’s bedroom “and told him he had been stabbed. Victim 3 was able to apply a makeshift tourniquet to victim 1’s leg and cover his other injuries with a towel to prevent him from bleeding out.”

Victim 2 “had to crawl out of his bedroom window to escape the fire,” Navid’s affidavit says. “Victim 3 stayed with victim 1 until police arrived to pull him out of the residence. Victim 1 began losing consciousness as officers carried him to an ambulance.”

Navid was arrested for investigation of:

Three counts of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony

Aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Navid was ordered held without bail.

“The arrested person stabbed one of the victims several times without reason. (Navid) then lit the residence on fire, with three people still in the residence.”