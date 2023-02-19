Court documents reveal name, details in arrest of female suspect who led law agencies on Salt Lake County chase

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents have revealed the name and charges against a 50-year-old woman who allegedly led police on a wide chase overnight.

The suspect is Stacy Lynn Allen. She faces charges of aggravated assault and failure to stop vehicle at command of law enforcement officer, both third-degree felonies.

A Salt Lake City Police patrol officer ran Allen’s plate at about 11:39 p.m. Saturday, the suspect’s arrest document says. That happened in the area of 2100 South and 900 West. The vehicle was northbound.

“I ran the license plate of the vehicle traveling in front of me using police systems,” the officer’s statement says. “The vehicle’s registration would show that the registration itself was cancelled, and a recent report had been written involving the same vehicle fleeing. I was about to initiate a traffic stop, when the vehicle made a sudden turn onto Gold Pl off 900 West.

“The abrupt maneuver forced me to bypass, perform a U-turn and return to where the vehicle had turned. As I turned onto Gold Pl, I realized this was a single lane, dead end road with parking at the end.”

The officer’s car was “front end to front end with the subject vehicle,” the statement says. The officer activated his overhead lines, and the suspect’s vehicle “then appeared as if it was going to park.

“I moved away from my patrol vehicle which I was using as cover, in the event the vehicle were to ram it. This left me very exposed. I pointed my duty weapon at the driver and ordered her to stop. My patrol vehicle was blocking the only road in this small area. I was between my vehicle and a building on some grass.

“The driver then made eye contact with me, pointed and accelerated. The vehicle came towards me, and moved to my right. I fully believed the vehicle would have struck me had I not moved.”

The vehicle left, and the officer saw it again on near 1700 South and Jordan River Parkway.

Over the next hour, Salt Lake City police were joined by officers from West Valley City, Taylorsville, the Unified Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol, SLCPD Sgt. Jeffrey North told Gephardt Daily.

The woman seemed most interested in an east-west trajectory during her travels, her path keeping scanner fans buzzing as they tracked her route, North said. He confirmed the countywide dash went as far as 2300 East and as far out as 5600 West, while staying between 3300 South and 600 South.

Speeds reached 90 mph at times on the west side, and the suspect, in a white Toyota, at least twice made use of Interstate 80 but never attempting Interstate 15, North said.

At one point, officers called off the pursuit due to public safety concerns. A Utah Highway patrol helicopter from St. George, in northern Utah to assist with security for the NBA All-Stars weekend, was able to track the car from above.

“A lengthy vehicle pursuit would follow,” Allen’s probable cause statement says. “It traveled through West Valley City, back to Salt Lake City, and ultimately the vehicle was disabled in South Salt Lake. The driver was taken into custody safely.

“The AP was read Miranda and chose not (to) speak with me.”

She was arrested at about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, charging documents say.

The officer told Allen she was under arrest for aggravated assault on a police officer and failure to stop at the command of law enforcement in a vehicle, her probable cause statement says.

“She responded with ‘OK.’ AP (arrested person) was transported and booked in the Salt Lake County Jail.”

Allen was ordered to be held without bail.