Court documents reveal new details after son charged with shooting father in Pleasant Grove

PLEASANT GROVE, Utah, Jan. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 23-year-old Pleasant Grove man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot his father in the face and leg.

The suspect was also charged with sexual abuse of a child. Gephardt Daily is withholding the man’s name for the privacy of his alleged victim.

Pleasant Grove police were called to the scene Saturday afternoon by a woman who said her son had shot his father. Officers responded to the Canyon Road residence.

The victim was transported to a local hospital. Capt. Britt Smith, Pleasant Grove Police, told Gephardt Daily on Saturday that the victim is expected to survive.

Police interviews

The victim’s wife said she had been upstairs when she heard gunshots and yelling downstairs. She ran down to the kitchen where she found her husband, bleeding from his face and leg.

She then saw one of her sons restraining his brother near the front door. One son disarmed the other, and their mother took the gun and secured it in a drawer, the suspect’s charging documents say.

The other son restrained his sibling until officers arrived and took both brothers to the police station for questioning.

The other son told officers he heard two or three gunshots downstairs, and saw his father bleeding and the suspect heading toward the door. The other son said he tackled his sibling and yelled for their mother to call 911, charging documents say.

The other brother also told police he had overheard the suspect praying, asking forgiveness for touching children inappropriately.

The suspect, while being interviewed by police, admitted to trying to shoot his father to death, and to touching children inappropriately, the statement says.

The suspect was charged on suspicion of:

Murder (attempted), a first-degree felony

Sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony

Discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor

He is being held without bail in the Utah County Jail.