Court documents: Sandy suspect told police he killed wife ‘in a fit of rage’

SANDY, Utah, Dec. 11, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal the name of the man who Sandy City Police say called dispatch Friday to reveal he had fatally shot his wife.

The man is William Matthew Jonides, who had turned 57 the day prior to the shooting.

Sandy City Police were dispatched to the 400 east block of Montana Avenue on a domestic violence investigation, Jonides’ probable cause statement says.

Jonides “advised the dispatcher he had just killed his wife,” the statement says.

“Upon arrival at the home on Montana Drive, officers located Jones and he was taken into custody. Officers made entry into the home and located an adult female in the upstairs bedroom with obvious signs of trauma.

“Sandy Fire personnel were also on scene and determined the female was deceased.”

Sandy City Police Lt. Dean Carriger told reporters at the scene that the husband and wife, both in their 50s, were alone in the residence when the incident occurred.

“Unfortunately, we had a really tragic incident just after 9 p.m. this evening in the 400 block of Montana Drive in Sandy,” Carriger said.

“We received a 911 call from a resident there on Montana Drive, reporting that he had just shot his wife. Our officers responded. The individual surrendered himself to the officers on scene.”

The weapon was a shotgun, police said earlier.

Jonides was transported to the Sandy City Police Department where he was interviewed.

“Post Miranda, Jonides stated he killed his wife, ‘In a fit of rage,'” the probable cause statement says.

Jonides faces a charge of murder, a first-degree felony. He was booked into jail at 4:23 a.m. Saturday, and is being held without bail.