Court documents: Suspects jailed after allegedly breaking into occupied house, assaulting person inside disputed property

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 16, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A man and a woman were booked into the Salt Lake County jail Saturday after they allegedly broke into an occupied residence in the Rose Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City and swung a bat at residents.

Dylan Ketterer, 26, faces charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Melissa Lourenco, 46, faces charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony, and assault, a class B misdemeanor.

Ketterer’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Salt Lake City Police Department, says that about 2:54 a.m. Saturday, the suspect “forcefully entered a residence under the advice of a significant other who had knowledge the residence could be occupied. The method of entry was forced, through the glass portion of a door. AP (arrested party) entered with a baseball bat ‘for protection’ and is said to have swung it at the residents, and also caused property damage.

“There is a dispute over residency, however this matter is civil. AP should have known the residence was occupied, that forcing entry at a late hour, and bringing a dangerous weapon was not reasonable. Occupants of residence were able to prove residency through mail that was received as far back as January, this was verified through a UPS tracking number.”

Lourenco entered with Ketterer.

“AP entered with a second party armed with a baseball bat,” her probable cause statement says. “AP admits they knew the home could possibly be occupied.”

Residency dispute

Charging documents say Lourenco used to be in a relationship with the homeowner.

The “homeowner did state he gave permission to AP to stay in the home (which is currently listed for sale), however he also told AP that there could be people living inside,” the affidavit says. “Homeowner is unaware due to living out of state. The new residents may have established residency through a former tenant.”

The assaulted resident “did have visible injury to their face,” the officer’s statement says. “The resident could show that they have been receiving mail at the residence since January. I verified this using a UPS tracking number.”

Lourenco “did not enter the home in a reasonable manner, and had no authority to remove… occupants,” her probable cause statements say. “Time of night (0300) was also taken into account when considering the totality of the circumstance.”

Both suspects were booked into jail and ordered held without bail.