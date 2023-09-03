Court documents: Teen arrested after ‘intentionally’ ramming 2 police vehicles; found with illegal drugs, gun

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been booked into jail after Salt Lake City police say a long-term investigation led to search warrants, which police say the man attempted to flee.

The man taken into custody, reportedly at 1:30 a.m. Sunday, is Lucas Madrill.

“During the service of the search warrants, police located Madrill and attempted to stop him,” court documents say. “Madrill attempted to flee in his vehicle and intentionally crashed into two police vehicles causing more than $5,000 of damage to each vehicle.

“Madrill was arrested and was found to be in possession of a handgun. Madrill is a category I restricted person. A second search warrant was served where distributable amounts of THC cartridges were seized.”

The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office will determine the charges. For now, Madrill is being held for investigation of:

Unlawful possession/purchase/transfer of a dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony

Two counts of criminal mischief — loss greater than $5,000, a second-degree felony

Possession with intent to distribute a controlled substances, a third-degree felony

Failure to stop at command of law enforcement, a third-degree felony

Madrill has been ordered to be held without bail.