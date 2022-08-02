Court records reveal details on man who said he started Springville wildfire by trying to burn spider

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court records reveal more about the man arrested after deputies say he admitted starting the Springville Fire while trying to set a spider on fire.

Arrested in the case is Cory Allen Martin, 26, from Draper.

Martin’s probable cause statement, filed by an officer of the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office, said deputies responding to the fire arrived at the Bonneville shoreline area, near 1400 N. Main, Springville on the report of the fire, first reported at 4:51 p.m. Monday.

“It was reported that the fire was spreading very quickly up the mountain,” the statement says. “When deputies arrived, fire personnel stated they were out with a male up the mountain where the fire had started.

“The male told them that he had started the fire. Firefighters escorted the male down the mountain to to the deputies’ location.”

The man identified himself as Cory Allan Martin, the statement says.

“Cory stated he found a spider on the mountain and was attempting to burn the spider with a lighter. When he attempted to burn the spider, the surrounding brush ignited and the fire began spreading very rapidly. Cory having recklessly started the fire, caused a danger to human life and or the property of another.”

Martin was taken into custody and placed in the back of a patrol vehicle, the probable cause statement says.

“While searching Cory’s belongings, a jar of marijuana and paraphernalia was found.”

As multiple agencies arrived to fight the fire by air and ground, Martin was a transported to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, where he was booked on charges of:

Reckless burn — starts fire, endangers human life, a class A misdemeanor

Possession of controlled substances, marijuana/spice, a class B misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Martin’s bail was set at $1,985.

Gov. Spencer Cox even tweeted Monday night about the incident:

“Um, don’t do drugs kids (and don’t start spiders on fire during a drought).”

Springville Fire

According to a 10:03 a.m. Tuesday update by Utah Fire Info, the Springville Fire stands at 60 acres burned or burning, and 10% contained.

“Firefighters expect the containment to drastically increase by end of shift,” the statement says. Two crews, 1 engine and 1 squad will be on scene. A suspect was arrested and booked for this incident.”

A statement issued at 11 p.m. Monday said rain helped firefighters:

“Wetting rain moved through the area reducing interior heat of the fire. There are still multiple hot spots visible, a night crew will monitor overnight.”

Utah Fire Info shared the video below, crediting contributor @TheBrianGraf.