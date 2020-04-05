COVID-19 numbers: 1,605 Utahns total test positive, 177 in last 24 hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — New COVID-19 numbers released Sunday show 177 more Utahns have tested positive in the last 24 hours; there are now 1,605 cases.

According to new case counts from Utah.coronavirus.gov, there has been an 11% increase in cases between Saturday and Sunday; that’s down from a 14.6% increase between Friday and Saturday.

A total of 30,892 people have been tested, which is 2,849 more than yesterday. Eight people have died after contracting the virus and there have been 124 hospitalizations.

By area, the breakdown is as follows:

