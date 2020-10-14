COVID-19 outbreak at Roy High School forces move to online learning for 2 weeks

ROY, Utah, Oct. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Roy High School will be closed Wednesday and all instruction will be online for the next two weeks, it was announced Tuesday night by the Weber School District.

The closure is in response to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the high school.

The decision to move to online instruction was made after consulting with officials at the Weber-Morgan Health Department.

“Currently, 15 or more students have tested positive for COVID-19 within the past two weeks and multiple classrooms have been affected,” the news release says.

The Utah Department of Health’s School Manual defines an outbreak as when “15 people tested positive for COVID-19 across multiple settings in the school (more than one classroom) and are connected by the same time period…,” the news release states.

“For example, ’15 students and teachers in different classes in the school test positive within 2 weeks of each other.’ Individuals who test positive must isolate and anyone exposed will be instructed to quarantine for 14 days.”

The closure will begin this Wednesday, Oct. 14, and will run through Tuesday, Oct. 27.

Students are scheduled to return to in-person classes on Wednesday, Oct. 28, the news release says.

While the school is closed, all instruction will be online using the “short-term flexible learning model,” and the building will be disinfected and sanitized in accordance with the Safe Weber Framework.

The school and district will work with health department officials to monitor the situation. Updates will be provided as needed, the news release says.

It concludes by reminding everyone “to continue to be vigilant in following current health guidelines by wearing face coverings, practicing good hygiene and physically distancing from others to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”