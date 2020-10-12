COVID-19 testing now available at Rice-Eccles Stadium

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — COVID-19 testing is available seven days a week starting Monday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

A tweet from University of Utah Health said testing will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to noon. Appointments are required for testing.

“These are new testing booths,” a follow-up tweet said. “They are built to withstand the elements and protect patients and staff from the cold. The booths are equipped to cool and heat. Heating lamps are also on the outside of the structure.”

A follow-up tweet added: “The Rice-Eccles #COVID19 testing site is also close to @RideUTA

TRAX for those who need to take public transportation. We are prepared to test everyone; whether they are in a car, on a motorcycle, on a bicycle, or on foot.”

Appointments can be made here.