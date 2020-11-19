COVID patient thanks McKay-Dee Hospital caregivers with impromptu concert

“He was intubated and unable to talk, but I knew from the other nurses that he’s a retired orchestra teacher,” Sase said. “He’s been playing and teaching his entire life.”

Registered nurse Ciara Sase was caring for Wilhelmsen when she learned of his idea for a “thank you” concert.

Sase said she and Wilhelmsen had been writing notes on a piece of paper to communicate.

“Toward the middle of my shift he wrote, ‘You know, I really want to play here at the hospital. What do you think about my wife bringing in my violin and viola?’

“I said to him, ‘We’d love to hear you play, it would bring so much brightness and positivity into our environment.”

Staffers talked it over, and came up with a plan to keep the instruments and the patient safe. Dr. Jesse Mecham cleared the plan if Sase would remain in the room to safeguard all the patient’s lines and tubes.